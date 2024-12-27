You are tarnishing our good reputation – Police tell off Kenyans over increased abductions and kidnappings

Friday, December 27, 2024 - The National Police Service (NPS) has denied any involvement in the ongoing abductions and kidnappings that have raised widespread concern
In the last four days, at least
five young men have forcibly disappeared, and their whereabouts kept under
wraps by the unknown abductors.
Their disappearances sparked
rage among the public, which has linked the incidents to the police.
However, Inspector General of
Police Douglas Kanja absolved his juniors of the extrajudicial acts.
In a statement, Kanja detailed
the police's commitment to upholding the rule of law.
According to him, police
strictly adhere to the service's standing orders, which demonstrates how the
criminal justice system works, with abduction excluded.
The Police IG regretted that the
public was wrongly linking the police with the unlawful forcible disappearances
without any evidence.
According to him, no Kenyan was
being wrongfully detained in any police station, restating that none of the law
enforcers in the country is known to have had a hand in the abductions.
The IG cautioned the public
against the unfounded accusations, saying it was tainting the reputation of the
service.
"We therefore appeal to the
public to refrain from spreading false, fabricated, malicious, distasteful,
misinformed, and unverified information that aims to tarnish the National
Police Service's reputation and image," said Kanja.
He urged the public to furnish
the police with any information they might have about the abductions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments