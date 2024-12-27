See how GACHAGUA’s ally GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA reacted after IG KANJA denied police involvement in the abduction of young Kenyans critical of RUTO's Gov't.





Friday, December 27, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has piled pressure on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja regarding the rising cases of abductions in the country

This is after Kanja denied any involvement of police in the abductions.

Taking to his official X account, Wamuchomba questioned whether Kenyans could assume that terrorists are back in the country if IG Kanja says he doesn’t know who is abducting the Kenyan youth.

She further stated that the police, through the IG, have effectively inflicted a self-indictment and issued an explicit admission of failure to protect Kenyan

“If the Inspector General of the Kenyan Police doesn’t know who is abducting our Children and where they are taken; could we assume that terrorists are back in our streets?

"The police through the IG has FULLY inflicted a SELF-indictment and an express statement of Failure to protect KENYANS. Citizens can now defend themselves anyway. Where are our Missing Children?” Wamuchomba stated.

IG Kanja dismissed allegations linking police officers to the recent wave of abductions targeting young Kenyans.

In a statement yesterday, Kanja assured the public that no police station in the country is holding any individuals reported as abducted.

The police boss further said that while Kenya is a democratic nation that upholds freedom of expression, such freedoms must be exercised responsibly.

The Inspector General urged Kenyans to refrain from spreading false information, warning that misinformation could escalate tensions.

