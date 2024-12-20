Seeking to be liked by all is a sign that you are emotionally and spiritually imbalanced - Actress EUCHARIA ANUNOBI





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has advised her fans to stop seeking validation from people.

In a post shared on Instagram, the actress urged her followers to embrace self-worth and resist the pressure of wanting to be liked by everyone.

She wrote;

“Seeking to be liked by all is a sign that you are emotionally and spiritually imbalanced. Some people will hate you because to hate is what gives them joy because they are genetically wicked. So get used to not being liked. 1 John 5:19,”