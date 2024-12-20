"Bride price should be paid to the bride. She is the one who will be stuck with the man" Woman says







Saturday, December 21, 2024 - A woman has suggested some changes to be made to the bride price culture.

She explained that she is not one of those women who call for bride price to be scraped, instead, she wants some things about the practice to change.

She said that bride price should be paid to the bride since she is the one who will be stuck with the man.

She added that women should also be the ones to dictate the content of the traditional list given to the intending groom.

She also revealed that when her time comes, she wants her bride price to be paid to her mum while her dad and his brothers should be given "small ogogoro".

She wrote: "There is a trending story of a man who was given a bride price list that was in millions.

"I know a lot of feminist who are against the tradition of bride price... I'm not one of them.

"I love the Nigerian tradition so much that I enjoy having cultural conversations with non Nigerians about our traditions and culture.

"However, I would like a little bit of changes to be done in some tradition.

"1. Bride price should be paid to the bride herself. She would be the one that would be stuck with the Osadebe, so why can't the money be paid to her?

"2. The traditional list should be written and dictated by women.

"Women literally go through gates of hell in pregnancy process and giving birth, when one man somewhere who didn't go through body changes, virginal tear or postpartum depression is sitting down to collect bride prize...

"Will you stand up from that seat, Sir?!

"The tradition of bride price was created by the patriarchy.

"Bride price was created by men for men, so I wonder why the same men are complaining about outrageous lists. What?

"Do you want to pay N125 to marry a woman who will go through multiple pregnancy experiences or may even lose her life? And the children would answer your name?

"A woman that would wash, cook, clean, nanny, and make the home comfortable while you treat her like a subordinate?

"My dear, go and buy those items… Are you not a traditional man again?

"Bride price should be paid to my mom, and small ogogoro should be given to my Dad and his brothers...

"Men appreciate little things sef so don't stress yourself because of them...

“Just small Ogogoro and put football make them argue about Ronaldo and Messi, you're good to go.”