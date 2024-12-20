"I hope you aren’t one of those women who lets herself go after having a baby?" - Woman recalls what her ex said when she was pregnant with their first child







Saturday, December 21, 2024 - An Australian woman, Angie Jones, has recalled what her ex-husband allegedly said when she was pregnant with their first child.

According to her, he gave a subtle warning not to add weight after childbirth.

“I remember my ex warning me, when I was pregnant with our first, “I hope you aren’t one of those women who lets herself go after having a baby?” (It would be an understatement to say I did not take that comment well) 4 children later I am the same weight I before kids and he has a body like a Buddha,” she wrote.