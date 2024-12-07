See what Senator ONYONKA told CS MURKOMEN after claiming that church is criticizing RUTO because he is a Kalenjin





Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has hit back at Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for pulling a tribal card in defense of President William Ruto.

On Friday, Murkomen told off Ruto’s critics, saying they were chastising him because of his tribe.

But in a rejoinder, Onyonka bashed Murkomen, saying no one cares about the president’s tribe and that the criticism is due to his poor governance.

“Bwana Murkomen, nobody gives a damn on what tribe the President comes from! It is not the tribe that leads him to corruption, retrogressive policies & bad governance!” he said.

Murkomen had called out the media, church, and a section of Kenyans over the continuous criticism of Ruto’s administration.

He accused the president’s critics of condemning him unfairly without the facts and claimed that Ruto had accomplished more for the nation at the same time as his predecessors.

Murkomen accused Ruto’s critics of being tribalists and said it was unfair that the president was being compared to former President Daniel Moi based only on their tribal affiliations.

The CS also praised Ruto’s leadership, claiming that he had significantly improved the nation’s economy. He also expressed his confidence that Ruto would lead the nation in the right way and revive its economy if given time to fulfill his promises.

