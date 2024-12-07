MUSEVENI has not seen the last of MARTHA KARUA even after blocking her from representing BESIGYE in a Ugandan Court Martial





Saturday, December 8, 2024 - Narc-Kenya Leader Martha Karua has decried frustration from the Ugandan government in her quest to defend the country's Opposition Leader, Kizza Besigye.

In a statement, Karua revealed that she is still waiting to receive the required license from the Ugandan government to allow her to defend Besigye in court despite applying for it 10 days ago.

According to the Narc-Kenya leader, authorities have been giving her the runaround, claiming the license is still under processing.

"I applied by Ugandan law for a special license to practice just for the Besyge and Lutale case. The physical copy of the application was received and stamped on November 27, but to date, I have not gotten a response," Karua revealed.

"I visited their offices, I have followed with three telephone calls to the chairperson of the law council, Justice Muliangoja, and every time she says they are processing," the former Justice Minister continued.

Karua has expressed her worry over the delay in issuing her the special license even though she satisfactorily proves her ability and evidence of practice.

"Why is it so difficult? All I needed was to show I had a valid practicing certificate in Kenya. I also included that I have a rank of the Senior Counsel, and I had a letter from the law society confirming all those three," Karua revealed.

According to Karua, President Yoweri Museveni’s government is violating the rights of Besigye yet again after abducting him in Nairobi on the eve of Karua's book launch and hurriedly driving him to Uganda.

However, she said she would never give up on Besigye and that she would be going back to Uganda, assuring that no effort to derail her pursuit would prevail.

"I will be going back to Kampala on December 10, when I appear again before the military case to resume on Besigye's case, whether or not I will have an audience, I will be there," Karua assured.

The Kenyan DAILY POST