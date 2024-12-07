MUSEVENI has not seen the last of MARTHA KARUA even after blocking her from representing BESIGYE in a Ugandan Court Martial

Saturday, December 8, 2024 - Narc-Kenya Leader Martha Karua has decried frustration from the Ugandan government in her quest to defend the country's Opposition Leader, Kizza Besigye.
In a statement, Karua revealed that she is
still waiting to receive the required license from the Ugandan government to
allow her to defend Besigye in court despite applying for it 10 days ago.
According to the Narc-Kenya leader, authorities have been giving her the runaround, claiming the license is still under processing.
"I applied by Ugandan law for a special
license to practice just for the Besyge and Lutale case. The physical copy of
the application was received and stamped on November 27, but to date, I have
not gotten a response," Karua revealed.
"I visited their offices, I have followed
with three telephone calls to the chairperson of the law council, Justice
Muliangoja, and every time she says they are processing," the former
Justice Minister continued.
Karua has expressed her worry over the delay in issuing her the special license even though she satisfactorily
proves her ability and evidence of practice.
"Why is it so difficult? All I needed was
to show I had a valid practicing certificate in Kenya. I also included that I
have a rank of the Senior Counsel, and I had a letter from the law society
confirming all those three," Karua revealed.
According to Karua, President Yoweri
Museveni’s government is violating the rights of Besigye yet again after
abducting him in Nairobi on the eve of Karua's book launch and hurriedly
driving him to Uganda.
However, she said she would never give up on
Besigye and that she would be going back to Uganda, assuring that no effort to
derail her pursuit would prevail.
"I will be going back to Kampala on
December 10, when I appear again before the military case to resume on
Besigye's case, whether or not I will have an audience, I will be there,"
Karua assured.
