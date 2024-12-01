See what RUTO’s ‘goons’ did to former MP PETER MWATHI after abducting him while accompanying GACHAGUA to a funeral

Monday, December 2, 2024 - Former Limuru Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi has broken his silence after he was abducted while attending the disrupted funeral service in the company of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Speaking during a press
conference, Mwathi claimed that he was abducted by people he believed
were detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
The former MP said he was apprehended by DCI officers while attempting to escape the chaos at the event.
''We took off and ended up on a road. My assistant asked for a taxi to drive us away from Naivasha.
"On the way
towards the flyover, we were stopped by two Subarus—one black stopped in front
of us, two men got out and one green was at the back,'' Mwathi narrated.
He added that his abductors
threatened him using guns shortly after onboarding him on one of the cars,
further raising questions on why they had to follow him that long.
''Mark you, all these guys were
hooded, including the driver with masks and ban clavers. They told me not to
look at any of their directions, after which they asked me to look at the
shotguns that they had at the moment,'' he added.
Additionally, the former
lawmaker also revealed that the youth who disrupted the burial chased him as he
was making his address with the sole intent of killing him.
''They ran after us and I want to
make this clear that they had intention. For the first time, I ran frantically
for two kilometres,'' Mwathi stated.
''You know those guys were
carrying machetes, pangas and some of them have got these nut rungus,'' he
added,
Mwathi stated that after long
hours of torture and grilling by his abductors, he was later dumped along the
Southern bypass in Nairobi.
