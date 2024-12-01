Governor NATEMBEYA caught red-handed using illegal Pay Bill number to 'steal' from Trans Nzoia residents – Look!





Monday, December 2, 2024 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is in deep trouble for allegedly stealing from his residents using an illegal Pay Bill number.

This comes as Senators have summoned him to appear before the Senate Committee on Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) to explain a loss of Ksh1.3 million in public funds.

In the summon, the senators stated that they identified the discrepancy while conducting an inquiry into the status of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and other county revenue management systems.

The Ksh1.3 million is said to have been lost through revenue collection using an illegal Paybill number, 770478.

Led by Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, the committee also noted that they had classified the incident as an economic crime and called for prompt investigations from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

After Natembeya skipped the meeting, the county's Deputy County Secretary Boniface Wanyonyi was at pains to explain the county's revenue collection process, specifically the designated revenue collectors.

"We would like your technical person to show us the list of revenue collectors. We have seen Trans Nzoia CECs collecting revenue," Senator Chesang asked.

He told the senators that County Executive Committee (CEC) members were involved in overseeing operations as part of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) in a bid to boot revenue collection.

However, Wanyonyi clarified that the CECs were not directly involved in revenue collection.

Unimpressed with the explanation, the committee directed the County Executive to provide relevant documentation within three days.

