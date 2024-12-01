Governor NATEMBEYA caught red-handed using illegal Pay Bill number to 'steal' from Trans Nzoia residents – Look!

Monday, December 2, 2024 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is in deep trouble for allegedly stealing from his residents using an illegal Pay Bill number.
This comes as Senators have
summoned him to appear before the Senate Committee on Information, Communication,
and Technology (ICT) to explain a loss of Ksh1.3 million in public funds.
In the summon, the senators
stated that they identified the discrepancy while conducting an inquiry into
the status of the Integrated Financial Management Information System
(IFMIS) and other county revenue management systems.
The Ksh1.3 million is said to
have been lost through revenue collection using an illegal Paybill number,
770478.
Led by Trans Nzoia Senator Allan
Chesang, the committee also noted that they had classified the incident as an
economic crime and called for prompt investigations from the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
(EACC).
After Natembeya skipped the
meeting, the county's Deputy County Secretary Boniface Wanyonyi was at pains to
explain the county's revenue collection process, specifically the designated
revenue collectors.
"We would like your
technical person to show us the list of revenue collectors. We have seen Trans
Nzoia CECs collecting revenue," Senator Chesang asked.
He told the senators that County
Executive Committee (CEC) members were involved in overseeing operations as
part of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) in a bid to boot revenue collection.
However, Wanyonyi clarified that
the CECs were not directly involved in revenue collection.
Unimpressed with the
explanation, the committee directed the County Executive to provide relevant
documentation within three days.
