See how Senator CHERARGEI reacted after Gen Z activist KASMUEL MCOURE met President RUTO in Eldoret yesterday





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Political activist Kasmuel McOure's meeting with President William Ruto sparked an online buzz, especially after being on the frontline during the Gen Z revolution against Ruto.

McOure joined the president and other Uasin Gishu politicians in Eldoret on Sunday, December 22, for a church service at A.I.C Kipkorgot.

For many, it was unforeseen for the activist to share a platform with the president, whom he spent months castigating in every forum he got.

Reacting to Kasmuel's moments with Ruto, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei noted that it was apparent the activist would join mainstream politicians if he got the ambition to be in positions of power where he could effect change.

Seeming to laud Kasmuel, the senator implied that the activist was on the right trajectory by seeking to work with the government, which would be instrumental in bringing about the change he has been speaking about for so long.

"To Gen Z, what did you learn from this picture? Your mantra of tribeless, leaderless, agendaless, and directionless will not work.

"Be strategic! politics is about interests, and there is no enmity! Work with the government of HE Ruto to push for what you championed," said Cherargei.

This came months after Kasmuel met with opposition leader Raila Odinga to whom he pledged allegiance.

He said meeting Raila was a proud moment for him despite backlash from a section of Kenyans online.

McOure noted that he sought Raila for mentorship and guidance to help him achieve the societal change that he is pursuing.

