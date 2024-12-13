See the latest PHOTO of FLORENCE KAMAU, the lady who claims she was stabbed 18 times by her lover ELIAS NJERU - Did she lie about the alleged 18 stab wounds?





Friday, December 13, 2024 - Nakuru-based businesswoman Florence Kamau, who went viral after she alleged that she was stabbed 18 times by her estranged lover Elias Njeru, is doing fine after she was discharged from the hospital.

She posted a photo on social media that has left netizens wondering whether she was stabbed 18 times as she alleged when the media interviewed her.

It is now emerging that she was only stabbed in the hand when Elias was trying to snatch away a knife that she was holding.

See the photo.

