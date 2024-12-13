This video showing the low turnout during the Jamhuri Day celebrations has left Kenyans talking – Is RUTO at risk of becoming a one-term President?





Friday, December 13, 2024 - President William Ruto risks becoming a one-term president in 2027, judging by the events during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on Thursday.

During the 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations, the event witnessed a low turnout, with reports indicating that only a few Kenyans attended, many allegedly incentivized by payments from the Interior Ministry.

In a striking photo from the 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations, President William Ruto was seen addressing rows of empty chairs, fueling speculation among political analysts that he may be on track to becoming Kenya's first one-term president.

