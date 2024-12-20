See how a vocal ODM lawmaker reacted after RUTO appointed UHURU allies into the cabinet – Are they feeling threatened?





Friday, December 20, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has reacted after President William Ruto nominated allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta into the cabinet.

On Thursday, President Ruto nominated former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe as Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo as ICT Cabinet Secretary, and former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui as Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary.

Reacting to the appointments, Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai claimed that Uhuru has brought his opposition allies into government to elbow out ODM Cabinet Secretaries.

He also accused Uhuru of being selfish and tribal, noting that all his allies appointed are from the Kikuyu community.

“Former President Uhuru has brought his A-team to push the “perennial opposition politicians” back to the opposition.

"Baba is idealistic and the wanted face of Kenya. Baba wants Kenya as he has imagined it.

"It exists in an ideal world. Everyone else is selfishly tribal.

"There is no way Baba will crack this team. Baba and Kalonzo are back in the opposition. Watch the space,” Alai wrote on X

