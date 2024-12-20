Crisis looms as airport workers set to paralyze JKIA and other airports with major strike before Christmas

Friday, December 20, 2024 – The aviation sector is set to grind to a halt following a strike notice issued by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU).
In a statement, KAWU cited
discrimination as one of the reasons for the strike.
The union also stated that the
management has been subjecting them to low payments leaving them with no
alternative but to proceed with industrial action against their employer.
The latest industrial dispute
comes just four months after the union signed a return-to-work
formula after striking key agreements following an earlier protest.
In their last strike that
crippled services at Kenya’s airports management system, the workers
union agreed to return to work following an agreement between the
Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and the Transports Cabinet Secretary Davis
Chirchir.
KAWU Secretary General Moses
Ndiema announced they would communicate the beginning of their industrial
action, warning the government to prepare for a major strike.
''On December 21, we will hold a
meeting with our members and if, by bad luck, we have not agreed, we will
communicate when the strike will officially begin. This will be the mother of
all strikes,’’ Ndiema announced.
In the last strike, thousands of
travellers were impacted and left stranded at Kenya's, major airports including
the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
This was after the workers had
given the government and JKIA an ultimatum to make public a deal it
entered with Adani Group Holdings to manage the international airport.
