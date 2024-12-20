Crisis looms as airport workers set to paralyze JKIA and other airports with major strike before Christmas





Friday, December 20, 2024 – The aviation sector is set to grind to a halt following a strike notice issued by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU).

In a statement, KAWU cited discrimination as one of the reasons for the strike.

The union also stated that the management has been subjecting them to low payments leaving them with no alternative but to proceed with industrial action against their employer.

The latest industrial dispute comes just four months after the union signed a return-to-work formula after striking key agreements following an earlier protest.

In their last strike that crippled services at Kenya’s airports management system, the workers union agreed to return to work following an agreement between the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and the Transports Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema announced they would communicate the beginning of their industrial action, warning the government to prepare for a major strike.

''On December 21, we will hold a meeting with our members and if, by bad luck, we have not agreed, we will communicate when the strike will officially begin. This will be the mother of all strikes,’’ Ndiema announced.

In the last strike, thousands of travellers were impacted and left stranded at Kenya's, major airports including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This was after the workers had given the government and JKIA an ultimatum to make public a deal it entered with Adani Group Holdings to manage the international airport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST