A disgruntled customer loses his savings of Ksh 400,000 at NCBA Bank and his account used to secure a loan of Ksh 4,000 without his consent.





December 19, 2024 - A routine transaction turned into a nightmare for an NCBA Bank customer who, while abroad in Europe between July and September, transferred over Ksh 400,000 into their account.

However, upon returning in October, he was dismayed to discover that the funds were missing.

Worse yet, the account had reportedly been used to secure a loan of over Ksh 4,000 without the customer’s knowledge or consent.



When the customer contacted the bank, they were told an investigation would take place, but to date, no clear answers have been provided.



"Good afternoon Mr. Cyprian... Kindly post this for me.

"I deposited my cash of over 400k into my NCBA account while I was in Europe between the months of July and September this year.

"When I came back in October, there was nothing in my account 😭 and on top of that, my account has been used to take a loan of over 4k.

"When I asked the bank, they started investigating, but up to now, they haven't given any clear information."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.