See how Ugandan soldiers humiliated MARTHA KARUA when she went to represent KIZZA BESIGYE yesterday – Never joke with MUSEVENI





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has accused Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s soldiers of humiliating her after she went to represent Opposition Politician Kizza Besigye in a Ugandan court.

Addressing the press yesterday, Karua lamented a rigorous search she was subjected to at a Court Martial in Uganda.

Karua expressed her frustrations after being searched at several entry points into the courtroom.

The former Azimio principal explained that the first search was conducted at the gate, then another search as she gained entry into the courtroom and again inside the court chambers.

While expressing her disappointment over the search procedure, Karua termed the move as unethical and inappropriate, especially for someone of her calibre.

“I express my dismay at the humiliating mode of search that I was subjected to twice and all the members of the court procession were subjected to. First at the gate, then as we entered the courtroom,” Karua narrated.

Speaking after the court session, Karua also lamented being denied audience by the courtroom after being informed that she lacked a practising license from the Ugandan Law Council.

Besigye was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya while travelling to attend a book launch ceremony hosted by Martha Karua.

He was later arraigned at the Court Martial in Kampala and charged with illegal possession of firearms and allegedly holding meetings to plan President Yoweri Museveni's ouster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST