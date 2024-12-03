Has MBADI amassed enough wealth to run for the presidency after only a few months at Treasury? See what he said that has left Kenyans talking.





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has boldly declared his intention to run for the presidency one day.

In a statement that has left Kenyans with more questions than answers, Mbadi noted that the presidency should not be reserved for a select few and emphasized that nothing would prevent him from pursuing the highest office soon.

However, he stated that he will run for presidency in 2032 after President William Ruto’s term concludes.

“The Presidency is not for a preserved few. I am also fit and would consider running for the seat after Ruto’s term expires,” he said.

Mbadi underscored the opportunity to lead the country is open to all Kenyans, and he would not be deterred by the idea that only ‘certain individuals’ are the only ones destined for the role.

This comes even as a section of leaders have watered down Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s 2027 presidential bid, arguing he lacks the funds for a serious campaign and that people avoid associating with a "poor man" like him.

In the same breath, Mbadi urged the Luo community to unite in support of President Ruto’s leadership.

According to Mbadi, the community needs to align with the current government, recognizing the need for unity in moving the country forward.

Mbadi stated that Ruto genuinely means well for the Luo community, just as he does for all Kenyans.

He emphasized that the community should recognize and appreciate Ruto’s leadership, highlighting that the president has shown commitment to addressing the needs of all ethnic groups, including the Luos.

According to Mbadi, the Luo community owes Ruto a debt of gratitude for his efforts and contributions toward national development, asserting that his leadership has been beneficial for the country as a whole.

The Kenyan DAILY POST