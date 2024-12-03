Senator GLORIA ORWOBA is pregnant for aging former Ghanaian President JOHN KUFUOR as a video of him playing with her baby bump surfaces - She frequents his palatial home after his wife died.

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - The identity of the prominent man behind Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba’s pregnancy has been revealed.
Word has it that Orwoba has been dating former Ghanaian President John
Kufour, whose appetite for younger women is well-known despite his advanced
age.
Orwoba has been making frequent visits to Kufour’s palatial home
where they were filmed toasting wine.
The former President was also filmed playing with Orwoba’s baby
bump as they expect their first child.
Kufuor’s wife died in 2023 after a prolonged illness took a toll
on her, prompting him to look for a younger woman like Orwoba to enjoy his
sunset years with.
Further reports indicate that he might be financing Gloria’s flamboyant lifestyle and philanthropic activities.
