MOSES KURIA responds to KIRAITU MURUNGI's claim that Merus have been left out of RUTO’s government





Monday, December 23, 2024 - President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has blasted former Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi for claiming that the Meru community has been left out of government despite voting for the head of state during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday, Kiraitu claimed that the Meru community was overlooked in the recent Cabinet and parastatal appointments announced by the President."

The Devolution Empowerment Party leader further said it was disappointing that no one from the Meru Community was appointed ambassador.

However, Moses Kuria, a trusted confidant of the President, told Kiraitu Murungi to shut up, asserting that the Meru community is well-represented in the cabinet by youthful Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Muuga.

“To my good friend Kiraitu Murungi. The Cabinet position of youthful water CS Eric Muuga was the spoils of Gen Z war.

"It would be unfair to grab Munyonyo from such a young kid. Relax senior,” Kuria wrote on X on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST