See how RAILA ODINGA mocked GACHAGUA after he was impeached by MPs and Senators – BABA never disappoints





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has weighed in on the removal from office of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking in Vihiga County on Sunday during ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi’s Thanksgiving Ceremony, Raila said the same traps Gachagua had set to prevent him from accessing State House had caught the former Second-In-Command.

“You saw recently somebody was saying that he has laid traps everywhere at the State House, traps were to prevent any handshake or coalition government. Where is he now?” Raila posed.

He added, “A trap was set up to catch a mouse, but the one who set up the trap was the one who went down.”

In 2022, after the Kenya Kwanza government took power, Gachagua said he had set traps in all corners at State House to prevent Raila from seeking a coalition government.

“I have rearranged the State House and placed traps in all corners, there is nowhere he (Raila) will pass without me knowing,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST