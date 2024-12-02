Here are the names of goons who attacked GACHAGUA and caused mayhem at Limuru Funeral – Is the DCI protecting them?







Monday, December 2, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mentioned names of criminal gangs that disrupted a burial in Limuru last week.

Appearing on NTV on Sunday evening, Gachagua named Limuru Member of Parliament, John Kiragu, as the head of the criminal gang that disrupted the funeral of Erastus Ndungu.

The goons disrupted the funeral ceremony and stoned Gachagua’s motorcade and some mourners were injured.

Gachagua suggested that there was no need for complex analysis to understand the attack and the individuals who allegedly planned it.

"People were captured on video attacking the former deputy president and the same people were seen escorting the area member of Parliament for safety.

"You do not need rocket science to know that these criminals and this MP were on the same mission," Gachagua said.

