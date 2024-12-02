Is Archbishop PHILIP ANYOLO lying over RUTO’s money that Catholic Church rejected? – ICHUNGWA speaks.





Monday, December 2, 2024 – Kenyans have been left at sea as to who is speaking the truth between the government of President William Ruto and the Catholic Church regarding the president’s donation to Soweto Church.

This is after the church and Ruto’s government differed on whether or not the money had been returned after Catholic Archbishop Phillip Anyolo rejected it.

In a statement on Saturday, Anyolo revealed that they had returned all the rejected money that Ruto had donated to them.

However, Ruto’s government, through the National Assembly Leader of the Majority Kimani Ichung'wah, noted the church was being dishonest.

According to Ichung’wah, all of Ruto’s rejected money was yet to be returned by the Catholic Church.

At the same time, Ichung’wah noted that the Catholic Church was also dishonest in telling Kenyans that it had returned part of the money that was a pledge and had not been handed over to them.

''I want to insist that the money that Ruto contributed to the Catholic Church has not been returned yet.”

“I want to ask elected leaders to respect elected leaders because they have also been chosen by God to serve Kenyans,'' Ichung'wah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST