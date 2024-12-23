See Gov't's response after GACHAGUA accused RUTO of deliberately killing Mt. Kenya residents with illicit alcohol ahead of 2027





Monday, December 23, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto has responded quickly to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s controversial remarks about President William Ruto’s evil intention about Mt. Kenya.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Interior has slammed Gachagua over his controversial remarks accusing the government of deliberately targeting the Mt Kenya region residents with illicit alcohol distribution to intentionally reduce their numbers ahead of the 2027 General Election.

While dismissing the allegations made by Gachagua, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo termed Gachagua’s remarks as inflammatory and which were selfishly politically motivated.

According to the PS, the government does not produce, distribute, or retail any alcoholic drinks and the problem of substance misuse affects people from all walks of life, including parents and children.

"We take great exception that such grave national matters can be trivialized by one individual, on a church podium nonetheless, without empathy for the families that may be struggling with this crisis," PS Omollo said.

"It is therefore in bad faith and disingenuous of Gachagua to turn around, after serving this country at the highest office, and lay such ludicrous claims on such a sensitive matter," he added.

The PS further called on the former DP to file an official complaint and present the evidence he may hold to investigative or enforcement officers.

