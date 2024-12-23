See Gov't's response after GACHAGUA accused RUTO of deliberately killing Mt. Kenya residents with illicit alcohol ahead of 2027

Monday, December 23, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto has responded quickly to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s controversial remarks about President William Ruto’s evil intention about Mt. Kenya.
In
a statement today, the Ministry of Interior has slammed Gachagua over his
controversial remarks accusing the government of deliberately targeting the Mt
Kenya region residents with illicit alcohol distribution to intentionally
reduce their numbers ahead of the 2027 General Election.
While
dismissing the allegations made by Gachagua, Interior Principal Secretary
Raymond Omollo termed Gachagua’s remarks as inflammatory and which were
selfishly politically motivated.
According
to the PS, the government does not produce, distribute, or retail any alcoholic
drinks and the problem of substance misuse affects people from all walks of
life, including parents and children.
"We
take great exception that such grave national matters can be trivialized by one
individual, on a church podium nonetheless, without empathy for the families
that may be struggling with this crisis," PS Omollo said.
"It
is therefore in bad faith and disingenuous of Gachagua to turn around, after
serving this country at the highest office, and lay such ludicrous claims on
such a sensitive matter," he added.
The
PS further called on the former DP to file an official complaint and present
the evidence he may hold to investigative or enforcement officers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments