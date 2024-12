Monday, December 23, 2024 -Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika on Sunday delivered a car to Pastor Evans Kiju of JPP church in Mwatate on behalf of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Haika, who also chairs the Diaspora Affairs & Migrant Workers Committee, described the car as a tool to aid the pastor's mission of spreading the Gospel and serving the local community.

Quoting James 1:17, she called the gesture a "perfect gift from above.

See photos.





















