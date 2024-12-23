Police provide an update on why motorists are still experiencing heavy traffic along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.





Monday, December 23, 2024 - The National Police Service (NPS) spokeswoman, Dr. Resila Onyango, has provided an update on why motorists are still experiencing heavy traffic near the Kijabe area along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Addressing the press on Monday, Onyango attributed the traffic congestion in the area to an accident that occurred earlier in the day but affirmed that the highway is now clear.

"Regarding the traffic jam and overlapping near Kijabe that caused traffic to stand still this morning, we wish to inform the public that there was an accident at the Magina area at 4am today," Onyango said.

"Which occasioned the snarl up. The same has been processed, and the highway is now clear."

Several people were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in the Magina area on Sunday.

The driver of the passenger bus lost control and overturned at Magina, just before Kijabe along the Nairobi - Nakuru Highway.

