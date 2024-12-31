SAVULA calls for GACHAGUA’s arrest over his remarks against RAILA ODINGA in Kakamega.





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has called for the arrest of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for urging the Luhya community to abandon former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Gachagua, speaking to journalists on Sunday, questioned why the Luhya community would continue to rely on Raila, who is from a different region when they had capable leaders in their own backyard.

According to Gachagua, Western Kenya has capable leaders, and it is time for the region to stop looking outside for political guidance.

"There is no way Wamalwa can be a great leader if you are still following Raila Odinga to give you political direction.

"You know you have your own leaders who are qualified by any definition.

"It is time to liberate yourselves from the politics of Raila Odinga as a community.

"Why don’t you first unite as a region, and if you have to negotiate with him, negotiate from a position of strength as a community?

"But you cannot be under him, that is not possible," he said.

In response to Gachagua's remarks, Savula urged the police to arrest him for promoting a tribal and divisive agenda in Western Kenya.

“Kakamega County will not be PART of Rigathi Gachagua tribal and divisive stance of dividing KENYANS.

"His entire language in today was stinking of tribal bigotry and division. @rigathimust be arrested for preaching hate to Kenyans.

"Shame on you @Cleophasmalala for inviting him,” Savula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST