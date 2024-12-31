MWENGI MUTUSE links GACHAGUA to Monday’s protests and the ongoing abductions of RUTO’s critics.





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse has linked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to Monday's demonstrations in Nairobi and the ongoing abductions across the country.

Speaking on Monday, Mutuse, who oversaw the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President in October, claimed that Gachagua might be behind the ongoing demonstrations against President William Ruto and could also be responsible for the abductions of Kenyans

“I have received credible evidence regarding Rigathi Gachagua suggesting that he through some of his close associates may be collaborating with sympathetic individuals within the government and former officials to orchestrate activities designed to incite public unrest and create dissent against the current administration.

"Alarmingly, these activities reportedly include involvement in recent abductions,” Mutuse said.

Mutuse alleged that the former Mathira MP has individuals working for him to abduct Kenyans who criticize the government.

He further claimed that after these individuals go missing, Gachagua swiftly blames the government for their disappearance

"I have decided to make this public and to challenge Rigathi Gachagua, the former deputy president so that he may come out and tell Kenyans about his role in the current abductions," he stated.

Mutuse opined that if Gachagua is complicit in the disappearances, the police must act decisively to ensure he and his associates are brought to justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST