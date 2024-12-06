SARAH KABU drops her husband’s name as their divorce gets messy - Says she is hopeful she will get married again (VIDEO).





Friday, December 6, 2024 - City businesswoman Sarah Kabu has dropped her husband’s name and rebranded amid claims that she has filed for divorce.

The tours and travel guru revealed that her new name on social media would be 'Sarah Mtalii'

"Guys, I'm rebranding my name. I will now be known as Sarah Mtalii. My official name is Sarah Njoki Nyaga. I will no longer be using the name Sarah Kabu.

"So from today, when you are referring to me, I want you to use Sara Mtalii, my brand name, online,” she said.

She further revealed that she was not well healed to go back to the dating pool but she was hopeful she would get married someday.

“Right now, I am not well enough to get back to the dating pool, but I know one day I will, and I will get into marriage one day. I know marriage is not easy, but it's something that is ordained by God, and I will still support young women to stay in marriage,” she said.

She has opened the Virtuous Woman Foundation to encourage women going through a divorce.

