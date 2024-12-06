Boss Lady: Details emerge that SARAH KABU bought a house worth Ksh 60 Million at Runda Fivestar Paradise after vacating her matrimonial home at Edenville.





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Bonfire Adventures CEO Sarah Kabu reportedly bought a house worth Ksh 60 million after vacating her matrimonial home in Edenville along Kiambu Road, following endless domestic wrangles with her estranged husband Simon Kabu.

According to renowned social media personality Purity Nduta Macharia, Sarah resides at Fivesstar Paradise in the leafy suburbs of Runda, where she relocated earlier this year.

She has already filed for divorce and taken full control of Bonfire Adventures, kicking out her husband.

Sarah Kabu met Simon when he was working as a matatu conductor in Kahawa West and fell in love with him.

They built a successful tours and travel company, only for Simon to cheat on her with multiple women after getting fame and money.





