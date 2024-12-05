Detectives storm a rental house and shoot gang members believed to have hacked a police officer, recover an AK-47 rifle and motorbike stolen from the cop (PHOTO).







Friday, December 6, 2024 - A team of detectives from DCI HQS deployed to pursue an armed gang that has been operating with impunity in Kakamega and neighbouring counties have recovered an AK 47 rifle after a gunfight with two of the gang members.

The latter were also fatally injured in the process.

Having obtained intelligence leads to the suspect's hideout at a rented house in Matungu village, the operators comprising DCI's Operation Action Team and Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau cordoned off the rental unit and ordered the suspects to step out and surrender.

In defiance, the gun-hardened duo opted for a battle of guns, only to be neutralized at the sound of cocking the rifle from inside the house.

From the house of the felled men who are yet to be identified, the rifle loaded with 15 rounds of live ammunition and a Bajaj motorcycle were found.

Police in the area believe that the recovered motorcycle belongs to a fellow police officer who is in a coma at a Kakamega hospital, after he was accosted by a machete-wielding gang on the night of November 12, 2024, in Butere township.

The exhibits have been secured and the bodies moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation and fingerprinting for identification.





