RUTO’s Gov’t moves swiftly to address concerns over the Visa-free entry policy following LARRY MADOWO’s complaints





Thursday, December 19, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has moved with speed to correct the delays in visa issuance.

Following the criticism of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, the government has announced plans to review the whole system.

The review approval came after the government gave the green light for the same following a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, chaired by President William Ruto.

According to the Cabinet, the approval decision came after various stakeholders raised key concerns about the ETA.

According to the government, streamlining the ETA process will enable the government to meet its target of welcoming 5 million tourists by 2027.

According to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, the engagement on the review will commence in January 2025, after the Cabinet recess.

The response follows backlash the government received from CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo on Tuesday, 9 April, who criticized Kenya's Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ETA), describing it as a hindrance to the country's goals.

Taking to his X account, Madowo referred to Kenya's visa-free system as an ill-advised move and compared it to Nigeria's visa issuance system, which he described as extremely expensive.

He further alleged that to obtain faster travel approval, one had to pay at least Ksh6,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST