Labour CS ALFRED MUTUA announces 1,000 drivers' jobs in Saudi Arabia with a monthly salary of Sh50,000 but with one condition.





Thursday, December 18, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced 1,000 driving job opportunities in Saudi Arabia for qualified Kenyans.

In a statement yesterday, Mutua disclosed that a reputable Saudi company was urgently looking for drivers of small vehicles, buses, and trucks.

"Are you a driver looking for a job? A reputable Saudi company is urgently seeking drivers to work in Saudi Arabia," Mutua stated.

The CS indicated that interviews will be conducted at Kabete National Polytechnic on Wednesday, December 18, and Thursday, December 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Interviews will also be held at Nyeri National Polytechnic on Friday, December 20, and Saturday, December 21, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., as well as at Kenya Coast National Polytechnic on Monday, December 23, and Tuesday, December 24, during the same hours.

Interested candidates are required to carry their original driving license and relevant certificates.

Mutua stated that passport processing will be facilitated for successful candidates and that costs for tickets and visas are fully covered.

The CS noted that successful candidates will be entitled to a monthly salary of 1,400 Saudi Riyals (approximately Ksh50,000).

They will also receive free accommodation, transport, food, and medical care.

However, Mutua noted that successful candidates will be required to pay a Ksh15,000 medical fee upon passing the interview.

"Prepare in advance and, if possible, have the Ksh 15,000 medical fee ready. Successful candidates will travel immediately after completing their medical clearance. This is your chance to secure a job and better your future," Mutua remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST