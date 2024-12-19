No more ‘kitu kidogo’ in the police service as PS OMOLLO comes up with a genius way to stop corruption in the police service





Thursday, December 19, 2024 – Corruption may soon be a thing of the past in the police service if plans by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo see the light of day.

This is after he revealed that the government is accelerating a plan to introduce body-worn cameras for police.

Speaking during a roundtable interview with digital media yesterday, Omollo asserted that this is one way the government plans to fight corruption.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has flagged corruption in traffic management as a major contributor to road safety violations, which often result in fatal accidents.

According to Omollo, the decision comes as the government mulls improving transparency in the force.

“We are working on introducing body cameras,” PS Omollo said.

“When people know someone is watching, people tend to be well-behaved,” he added.

The PS, however, remained non-committal on whether the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who have been accused of perpetuating forced abductions, would be required to wear the cameras.

“We should look at it more broadly so that then we don’t take away the ability for officers to pick on something that would be good for public order and safety,” he asserted.

These devices, which provide an unbiased record of police-civilian interactions, are seen as crucial tools for ensuring transparency.

By capturing every interaction, body cameras could deter officers from engaging in corrupt practices and offer a clear record of cases of misconduct.

In its report handed to President William Ruto in 2023, the Maraga Task Force identified corruption to be endemic in the National Police Service.

