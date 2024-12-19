RUTO’s government forced to clarify the involvement of BILL GATES in the controversial livestock vaccination – Look!

Thursday, December 19, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has been forced to come clean on the involvement of Billionaire Bill Gates in the controversial livestock vaccination that is scheduled for January 2025 as the debate rages.
In a statement, Permanent
Secretary for the State Department for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke has
clarified the role of Bill Gates in the vaccines.
Mueke denied any involvement of
Bill Gates in the entire vaccination process.
He assured Kenyans that the
vaccines are not supplied by Bill Gates but rather locally manufactured.
"I have heard people asking
where these vaccines are coming from, some are alleging they are coming from
America, others from Bill Gates.”
“I would like to clarify that
the vaccines are locally manufactured by the Kenya
Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI), which is a
government institution," Mueke revealed.
"The allegations that the
vaccines are brought by Bill Gates are lies," the PS clarified.
Bill Gates, known for advancing
GMOs, has previously been on the spot for the COVID-19 vaccines. In October
2024, seven Dutch plaintiffs alleged that Gates and others, individually and as
a group, deliberately misled them about the safety and effectiveness of
COVID-19 vaccines.
The government's move to
vaccinate millions of livestock countrywide has received rejection from
Kenyans, leaders, and relevant stakeholders who argue that the aim is
malicious.
A section of Kenyans and leaders
are rejecting the vaccine for allegedly being supplied by Bill Gates, and they
will pose a risk to their livestock and translate to their health.
Wiper leader Kalonzo
Musyoka, who has always been against the drive since its announcement,
argues that the people behind this plan do not carry out the same vaccination
programs in their nations. Kalonzo claims that the vaccines will be brought in
from foreign countries.
However, the PS has rejected
these allegations, saying that the vaccines aim to enlarge Kenya's market
internationally.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments