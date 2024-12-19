RUTO’s government forced to clarify the involvement of BILL GATES in the controversial livestock vaccination – Look!





Thursday, December 19, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has been forced to come clean on the involvement of Billionaire Bill Gates in the controversial livestock vaccination that is scheduled for January 2025 as the debate rages.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for the State Department for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke has clarified the role of Bill Gates in the vaccines.

Mueke denied any involvement of Bill Gates in the entire vaccination process.

He assured Kenyans that the vaccines are not supplied by Bill Gates but rather locally manufactured.

"I have heard people asking where these vaccines are coming from, some are alleging they are coming from America, others from Bill Gates.”

“I would like to clarify that the vaccines are locally manufactured by the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI), which is a government institution," Mueke revealed.

"The allegations that the vaccines are brought by Bill Gates are lies," the PS clarified.

Bill Gates, known for advancing GMOs, has previously been on the spot for the COVID-19 vaccines. In October 2024, seven Dutch plaintiffs alleged that Gates and others, individually and as a group, deliberately misled them about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

The government's move to vaccinate millions of livestock countrywide has received rejection from Kenyans, leaders, and relevant stakeholders who argue that the aim is malicious.

A section of Kenyans and leaders are rejecting the vaccine for allegedly being supplied by Bill Gates, and they will pose a risk to their livestock and translate to their health.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who has always been against the drive since its announcement, argues that the people behind this plan do not carry out the same vaccination programs in their nations. Kalonzo claims that the vaccines will be brought in from foreign countries.

However, the PS has rejected these allegations, saying that the vaccines aim to enlarge Kenya's market internationally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST