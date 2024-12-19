Kibo Africa Human Resource Manager FELIX MULWA on the spot as junior staff exposes him over alleged misconduct.





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - A source has raised concerns about alleged misconduct involving a human resources officer at motorcycle company Kibo Africa Ltd.

The HR official, who joined the company a year ago, is accused of creating a hostile environment for junior employees.

Allegations include soliciting kickbacks during hiring, using a recruitment agency linked to him for personal gain, and exploiting ongoing redundancies to target staff he deems uncooperative.

The source claims management has been misled into believing his actions are in the company’s best interest.

"Hello Cyprian. Appreciate all the good work you're doing in exposing the rot in both government and private sector. Please hide my ID.

“There's a new HR hired by the name Felix Mulwa into a company called Kibo Africa Ltd. For the one year that he's been around, junior employees have passed through hell.

“From asking for kickbacks to hire new staff to using a recruitment agency he co-owns to procure gigs for himself.

“He also has been accused of using the current wave of redundancies to settle scores with employees he considers not playing ball with his antics.

“Unfortunately, he's managed to manipulate management into believing he's doing the best thing for the company.

“Was requesting if you could help in doing a background check on him and the misconducts he's been involved in before from previous places."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.