Kibo Africa Human Resource Manager FELIX MULWA on the spot as junior staff exposes him over alleged misconduct.

Thursday, December 19, 2024 - A source has raised concerns about alleged misconduct involving a human resources officer at motorcycle company Kibo Africa Ltd.
The HR official, who joined the company a year ago, is accused
of creating a hostile environment for junior employees.
Allegations include soliciting kickbacks during hiring, using a
recruitment agency linked to him for personal gain, and exploiting ongoing
redundancies to target staff he deems uncooperative.
The source claims management has been misled into believing his
actions are in the company’s best interest.
"Hello Cyprian. Appreciate all the good work you're doing
in exposing the rot in both government and private sector. Please hide my ID.
“There's a new HR hired by the name Felix Mulwa into a company
called Kibo Africa Ltd. For the one year that he's been around, junior
employees have passed through hell.
“From asking for kickbacks to hire new staff to using a
recruitment agency he co-owns to procure gigs for himself.
“He also has been accused of using the current wave of
redundancies to settle scores with employees he considers not playing ball with
his antics.
“Unfortunately, he's managed to manipulate management into
believing he's doing the best thing for the company.
“Was requesting if you could help in doing a background check on
him and the misconducts he's been involved in before from previous
places."
Via Cyprian Nyakundi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
