RUTO’s government embarks on another power deal after the collapse of the controversial Adani deal

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto is not giving up on improving power supply to Kenyans even after the collapse of the Adani deal.
This is after it embarked on
fresh plans to improve electricity connectivity and make electricity more affordable
to Kenyans.
Kenya is set to benefit
from the East Africa Power Pool (EAPP) plan that will encompass 13 member
states enabling the countries to buy renewable and alternative forms of energy.
The new development was unveiled
during the EAPP regional conference that began on December 9 and is set to run
till December 11.
If implemented, the plan will
drastically reduce power tariffs while at the same time ensuring sustainability
in electrical connectivity. The plan is set to benefit close to 620 million
people within the region commencing in early 2025.
The EAPP member states are
planning on introducing a centralised Day Ahead Market (DAM) that will
incorporate shared physical infrastructure with mechanisms for low-cost
energy.
Under the centralised approach,
customers can buy and sell electricity at the financially binding day-ahead
prices for the following day, allowing both buyers and sellers to harness the
benefits of increased regional power trade.
The system will be facilitated
through leveraging existing and new power interconnections.
It is expected that the
centralised platform will unlock greater efficiency, transparency, and
competitiveness, and also enable countries to optimize their energy sources and
meet demand while fostering price discovery for fair and equitable
trade.
The project is being spearheaded
by the EAPP, World Bank, and the Kenyan Government bringing together
regulators, utilities, international experts, development partners, and
regional stakeholders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments