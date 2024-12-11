RUTO’s government embarks on another power deal after the collapse of the controversial Adani deal





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto is not giving up on improving power supply to Kenyans even after the collapse of the Adani deal.

This is after it embarked on fresh plans to improve electricity connectivity and make electricity more affordable to Kenyans.

Kenya is set to benefit from the East Africa Power Pool (EAPP) plan that will encompass 13 member states enabling the countries to buy renewable and alternative forms of energy.

The new development was unveiled during the EAPP regional conference that began on December 9 and is set to run till December 11.

If implemented, the plan will drastically reduce power tariffs while at the same time ensuring sustainability in electrical connectivity. The plan is set to benefit close to 620 million people within the region commencing in early 2025.

The EAPP member states are planning on introducing a centralised Day Ahead Market (DAM) that will incorporate shared physical infrastructure with mechanisms for low-cost energy.

Under the centralised approach, customers can buy and sell electricity at the financially binding day-ahead prices for the following day, allowing both buyers and sellers to harness the benefits of increased regional power trade.

The system will be facilitated through leveraging existing and new power interconnections.

It is expected that the centralised platform will unlock greater efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness, and also enable countries to optimize their energy sources and meet demand while fostering price discovery for fair and equitable trade.

The project is being spearheaded by the EAPP, World Bank, and the Kenyan Government bringing together regulators, utilities, international experts, development partners, and regional stakeholders.

