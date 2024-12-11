Reprieve as MUSEVENI’s administration contemplates allowing MARTHA KARUA to represent BESIGYE after LSK threatened to ban all Ugandan lawyers from Kenya





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - The Uganda Law Society has vowed to fight for Kenya's Senior Lawyer Martha Karua's chance to practice law in their country.

This is after Karua's application for a special temporary practicing certificate to serve as Kizza Besigye’s lead counsel was denied.

On Monday, Karua penned a letter to the Ugandan Law Council expressing her displeasure at the decision to deny her a chance to practice in the country.

However, in an aim to rekindle hope for the lawyer, the Uganda Law Society has urged Karua to apply for the certificate again, assuring her that they will fight to ensure she gets it.

"However, all hope is not lost. The Uganda Law Society is empowered to fight for Ms. Karua's audience.

"I urge Ms. Karua SC to reapply through my office, invoking the IBA standards for the Independence of the Legal Profession,” read the letter from President of the Law Society Isaac SSemakadde.

"I am committed to supporting her professional right to practice law in Uganda without discrimination as to origin or political opinion," SSemakadde continued.

In the letter dated Tuesday, December 10, SSemakadde termed the decision by the Uganda Law Council as ignorant, accusing them of disregarding the independence of the legal profession.

He further pointed out the malice witnessed when the council was voting for the decision and revealed that he was not invited for the vote despite being a member of the council.

"I was maliciously not invited to the special sitting of December 6 2024 that purportedly considered Martha Karua's application.

"Had I been present, I would have explicitly pointed to Article 19," he revealed.

