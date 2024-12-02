RUTO sends message to church after Catholic Church rejected his ‘dirty’ millions and exposed his lies





Monday, December 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has called on the church not to view his government as an enemy but rather as a development partner.

This is after the Catholic Church rejected his personal donation of Ksh5.8 million that he gave to St Anna and Joakim parish in Soweto, Nairobi, saying it was illegal money.

Speaking during a church service in Kimana, Kajiado County, while attending an Interdenominational Church service, Ruto asked the church to divert its energy and help him transform the country for the good of everybody.

''There is no need to throw words at each other, there is no need for all that, I want to ask these people to tone down on the verbal exchanges.

"They should relax, there is no competition'' Ruto stated.

While referencing the Catholic Church for rejecting his personal donation, Ruto challenged religious leaders not to bring conflicts that do not exist.

According to Ruto, the recent discussions between the government and the church regarding the decision to make a personal contribution, especially amid ongoing economic and social challenges, highlighted a conflict that didn't exist.

''There is no competition between the church and others, no competition between the church and the state as they are all the same thing,'' Ruto stated.

''I am asking you Kenyans that this country is the same thing, therefore we cannot thrive on division.

"The church and the state must work together,'' he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST