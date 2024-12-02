I'm lucky to be alive - GACHAGUA reveals how mourners formed body shield to save him from attack by alleged state-sponsored goons





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is lucky to be alive after the attack at a funeral in Limuru.

In an interview, Gachagua claimed he narrowly escaped assassination, crediting mourners and his team for his survival.

The former DP alleged that the state orchestrated suspicious events as part of a calculated scheme to assassinate him.

"Peter Mwathi was shouted at when he talked. Heavily hooded masked guys came to our tent and removed the metal tent.

"They were armed with stones, others with sticks and they charged at me. Guys surrounded me and formed a human shield." Gachagua stated.

''The events of Limuru are very sad, a carefully worked out scheme to take away my life was hatched and carried out. It started with the withdrawal of security officers around me,'' he added.

Gachagua revealed that the security detail that had been assigned to him was withdrawn in phases, thereby leaving him to potential threats such as the one that was witnessed last week.

He added that security officers from the Administration Police Unit that had been guarding his Karen home had also been withdrawn, contrary to the law.

He noted that were it not for the youth who went and formed a security shield around him, then he would have suffered an injury or even death.

