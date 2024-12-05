RUTO rewards senior EACC officer who testified against GACHAGUA during impeachment with CEO Job





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - The National Assembly has approved a report by the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs that approved the nomination of Ahmed Mohamud as the Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

"That, taking into consideration the findings of the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs in its Report on the vetting of a nominee for appointment as the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, laid on the Table of the House on Tuesday, 3rd December 2024, and pursuant to Article 250(12) of the Constitution and section 16(1) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act, Cap 7H, as read together with sections 3 and 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, Cap 7F, this House approves Mr. Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, MBS, for appointment as the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission," the National Assembly stated on Wednesday.

Mohamud will replace Twalib Mbarak, whose term ends in January 2025.

Mohamud, who appeared in the Senate last month on behalf of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), played a key role in pinning down former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, leading to his successful impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST