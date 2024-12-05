RAILA ally challenges GACHAGUA to refund the salary he earned as a Deputy President if he doesn’t want to be associated with failures in RUTO’s Gov’t





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop blaming President William Ruto for the government's failures.

Gachagua, who was impeached in October, condemned the government on Sunday for making rushed and poor decisions, coercing and blackmailing Kenyans, and turning a blind eye to public pushback.

In an interview with NTV, Gachagua said he was not involved in the conceptualization and roll-out of some of the unpopular policies such as the dysfunctional transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He even threatened to 'expose' Ruto to Kenyans in due course.

Suna West MP Peter Masara said on Tuesday that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should be held accountable for the government's failures, adding that he should return the money he earned in office if he wants to distance himself from its performance.

“The person who should be held accountable and responsible for the messes in government is Gachagua; he was the principal assistant to the President.

"The country is too big and the President has so many responsibilities,” the MP told Citizen TV’s Day Break program.

“Gachagua was supposed to do his work and if he failed to, he should return even the money he was earning as a deputy president if he was not able to do what was expected of him.”

