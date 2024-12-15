No one can replace RAILA as ODM Party Leader - Anyang' Nyong'o ‘threatens’ BABU OWINO as he refuses to take BABA’s place





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Acting ODM Party Leader Anyang' Nyong'o is too scared to replace former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as ODM Party leader.

Speaking during an interview, Nyong’o cautioned other leaders seeking to replace Raila Odinga against having blind ambitions.

Even though the Kisumu Governor acknowledged that many young leaders within the party had ambitions of replacing the ODM boss should he get elected at the AU in 2025, he cautioned them against having blind ambitions that can ruin their careers.

According to Nyong'o, young leaders within the party needed to understand the party and leadership demands needed at various levels especially that of the party leader.

"These are young people who must have ambitions and that is normal. But they have to be realistic. You might have been in the party for two or three years but the history of the party is longer than that," he stated.

"There are a lot of things that you have to learn about being at the party and being up there. Blind ambition may not be the best thing to have. Blind ambition is very dangerous as it may take you to political hell."

Notable leaders who have shown interest in replacing Raila as the party leader include Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

In the meantime, the governor noted that he was undertaking his duties on an interim basis as the party awaits the AU elections in February 2025.

He noted that despite being the acting party leader, he occasionally consults with the former premier for direction on various decisions undertaken in the party.

