RUTO needed RAILA to silence Gen Zs and end tribal and divisive politics in Kenya – CS ADEN DUALE drops a bombshell





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has drummed up support for the broad-based government formed by President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after the Gen Z demonstrations.

In a statement, Duale hailed the broad-based government, saying it has brought peace and tranquility to the country.

According to Duale, regional balkanisation based on political affiliation and divisive politics will also end because of the inclusive government under Ruto.

“The broad-based, inclusive structure of the Kenya Kwanza Administration marks a significant stride towards ending the divisive politics of ethnicity that have long hindered national unity. H.E. President William Ruto has set a firm foundation for governance that values diversity and ensures every Kenyan feels represented.”

“Under his leadership, the era of sidelining any group or region must remain a thing of the past, as Kenya moves toward a more cohesive and inclusive future,” Duale said in a post on X.

When addressing the residents of Taita Taveta, Ruto warned against tribalism as he called for national unity.

“We must reject any attempts to divide our nation along tribal lines and instead come together to build a united, cohesive, and indivisible country focused on national development priorities and inclusive growth.

“Tuwache ugomvi, tuwache chuki, tuwache migawanyiko, tuwachane na ukabila, na tuuungane; sisi wote ni ndugu wa taifa moja la Kenya.

"Na ndio mumeona mimi nimesema tuunganishe hata serikali; si sasa tuko na serikali ya broad-based,” the Head of State said.

He also said his move to include opposition members in his government was informed by the need to unite the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST