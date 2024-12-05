KINDIKI makes first blunder as he contradicts President RUTO in broad daylight.

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki appears to be reading from a different script from his boss, President William Ruto.
This is after he contradicted
the president on the workings of the Office of the Director of Public
Prosecutions (ODPP).
Speaking during the launch of
the ODPP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 in Nairobi, Kindiki maintained that the
prosecutor's role will not be interfered with.
''The decisions you make on who
to prosecute, which prosecution to terminate, those, nobody should interfere
with that decisional independence,'' Kindiki stated.
''Independent institutions and
offices are independent in four aspects, decisional independence, that you have
the independent decision to act without interference from any authority or
quotas,'' he added.
This comes just 13 days after
Ruto while giving the State of the Nation Address, faulted the
ODPP and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for failing to
prosecute graft suspects.
He further pointed an accusatory
finger at the Judiciary for not concluding graft cases expeditiously.
''It cannot be the case that the
director of public prosecutions keeps dropping cases because somehow they are
unable to produce witnesses.”
“It also cannot be the case
that corruption suspects rush to court to obtain anticipatory bail that
shields them from due process and enables them to compromise
investigations,'' Ruto stated.
Ruto questioned how the
prosecution agencies kept on dropping cases because it could not avail
witnesses or produce sufficient evidence on graft and corruption cases.
However, Kindiki appeared to
fault Ruto, noting that the independent offices and institutions should be left
to their structures without undue influence.
According to Kindiki, for the
ODPP to operate independently, the office should be left to run its affairs
including managing its finances.
