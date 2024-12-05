KINDIKI makes first blunder as he contradicts President RUTO in broad daylight.





Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki appears to be reading from a different script from his boss, President William Ruto.

This is after he contradicted the president on the workings of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Speaking during the launch of the ODPP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 in Nairobi, Kindiki maintained that the prosecutor's role will not be interfered with.

''The decisions you make on who to prosecute, which prosecution to terminate, those, nobody should interfere with that decisional independence,'' Kindiki stated.

''Independent institutions and offices are independent in four aspects, decisional independence, that you have the independent decision to act without interference from any authority or quotas,'' he added.

This comes just 13 days after Ruto while giving the State of the Nation Address, faulted the ODPP and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for failing to prosecute graft suspects.

He further pointed an accusatory finger at the Judiciary for not concluding graft cases expeditiously.

''It cannot be the case that the director of public prosecutions keeps dropping cases because somehow they are unable to produce witnesses.”

“It also cannot be the case that corruption suspects rush to court to obtain anticipatory bail that shields them from due process and enables them to compromise investigations,'' Ruto stated.

Ruto questioned how the prosecution agencies kept on dropping cases because it could not avail witnesses or produce sufficient evidence on graft and corruption cases.

However, Kindiki appeared to fault Ruto, noting that the independent offices and institutions should be left to their structures without undue influence.

According to Kindiki, for the ODPP to operate independently, the office should be left to run its affairs including managing its finances.

