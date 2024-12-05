RAILA will win the AU seat whether Kenyans like it or not – ODM’s PHILLIP ETALE blasts haters wishing BABA to fail

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – ODM Communication Director Phillip Etale has expressed confidence that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will bag the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship in February next year.
In a statement, Etale came out
guns blazing, reprimanding Kenyans opposed to Raila’s AUC candidature.
According to Etale, Kenyans
should rally behind his candidature to rise at the helm of the continental
body.
He argued that Raila had
sacrificed a lot for the country and that Kenyans need to pass their blessings
to him as he gears up for the AUC role whose elections are scheduled for
February 2025.
“The only crime Raila
Odinga committed was to fight tirelessly for the freedom everyone enjoys in
this country,” Etale’s statement read in part.
“He must be allowed to succeed
by the Grace of God,” it added.
Etale defended the former Prime Minister, asserting that he has a clean record and has never grabbed or unlawfully taken anyone's property.
His sentiments followed a series
of social media statements from a section of Kenyans opposing his candidature
for the continental job.
Some of the social media users
opposed to Raila’s candidature had even openly endorsed Djibouti’s candidate
Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.
However, the ODM communication
director has dismissed their sentiments, insisting that Raila deserves the win.
