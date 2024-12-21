OSCAR SUDI silences his haters as he receives an Honorary Doctorate Degree despite allegations of faking his academic credentials.

Sunday, December 22, 2024 – Many Kenyans have been left wondering after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi received a doctorate degree despite allegations of faking his academic credentials.
Sudi was conferred with an
Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and Management by The
Eldoret National Polytechnic.
In a statement on X yesterday,
Sudi expressed his gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the boundless
nature of education.
"I am deeply honoured to
receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and
Management from Northwestern Christian University at The Eldoret National
Polytechnic. This recognition underscores the limitless nature of education—it
truly has no limits," he wrote in part.
Sudi also took the opportunity
to address the graduating class, offering his congratulations and
encouragement.
"To this year's graduates,
congratulations on this remarkable milestone. May your journeys ahead be
impactful and inspiring," he added.
Sudi joins a list of several
notable figures who were bestowed with honorary degrees in recognition of their
exceptional contributions to society in 2024.
Notably, Faith Kipyegon, the
three-time Olympic champion, was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Education Degree
(Honoris Causa) by the University of Eldoret.
This accolade acknowledges her
remarkable achievements in athletics and her dedication to empowering girls and
women through charitable initiatives.
Similarly, Bowling Green State
University in the United States posthumously awarded an honorary Doctor of
Public Service degree to James Karugu, Kenya’s second Attorney General.
The honor recognized his
significant contributions to the legal field and public service.
An honorary degree, or honoris
causa, is an academic accolade conferred by a university to honor individuals
who have made significant contributions to a specific field or society at
large, without the completion of the usual academic requirements.
