OSCAR SUDI silences his haters as he receives an Honorary Doctorate Degree despite allegations of faking his academic credentials.





Sunday, December 22, 2024 – Many Kenyans have been left wondering after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi received a doctorate degree despite allegations of faking his academic credentials.

Sudi was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and Management by The Eldoret National Polytechnic.

In a statement on X yesterday, Sudi expressed his gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the boundless nature of education.

"I am deeply honoured to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and Management from Northwestern Christian University at The Eldoret National Polytechnic. This recognition underscores the limitless nature of education—it truly has no limits," he wrote in part.

Sudi also took the opportunity to address the graduating class, offering his congratulations and encouragement.

"To this year's graduates, congratulations on this remarkable milestone. May your journeys ahead be impactful and inspiring," he added.

Sudi joins a list of several notable figures who were bestowed with honorary degrees in recognition of their exceptional contributions to society in 2024.

Notably, Faith Kipyegon, the three-time Olympic champion, was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Education Degree (Honoris Causa) by the University of Eldoret.

This accolade acknowledges her remarkable achievements in athletics and her dedication to empowering girls and women through charitable initiatives.

Similarly, Bowling Green State University in the United States posthumously awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to James Karugu, Kenya’s second Attorney General.

The honor recognized his significant contributions to the legal field and public service.

An honorary degree, or honoris causa, is an academic accolade conferred by a university to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to a specific field or society at large, without the completion of the usual academic requirements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST