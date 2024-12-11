RUTO fires back at KALONZO as he accuses him of being the 'evil spirit' out to frustrate and sabotage his Government

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again faulted his political adversaries for consistently criticising government initiatives.
Speaking at the Pastoralist
Leadership Summit in Wajir County, Ruto called out Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka
and others who were against the upcoming animal vaccination drive.
The President lamented apparent
'evil spirits' among leaders who he claimed were intent on frustrating his
regime.
"There is an evil spirit in
Kenya that is resident in some leaders," the President said, "They
churn out falsehood and oppose everything for the sake of opposing."
"Foot and mouth disease,
PPR are diseases we have been fighting since I was born. It is not anything
new. So anybody opposing vaccination to eliminate these diseases is simply mad
and unreasonable,” he added.
In what is becoming a trademark
rant from the President, he further urged leaders who were unfamiliar with
livestock rearing not to weigh in on the vaccination issue.
The President's remarks came
just weeks after Kalonzo, who is one of Ruto's fiercest critics in recent
times, called on Kenyans to reject the government's vaccination
drive, set to begin in January 2025.
According to Kalonzo, the
vaccination campaign was funded by foreign institutions that sought to
introduce drugs meant to modify livestock's genes.
"We take note with alarm
that these vaccinations developed overseas have been rejected everywhere else
in the world, including the home country United States," Kalonzo alleged
at the SKM command center alongside Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni, and Ferdinand
Waititu.
