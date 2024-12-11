RUTO fires back at KALONZO as he accuses him of being the 'evil spirit' out to frustrate and sabotage his Government





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again faulted his political adversaries for consistently criticising government initiatives.

Speaking at the Pastoralist Leadership Summit in Wajir County, Ruto called out Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and others who were against the upcoming animal vaccination drive.

The President lamented apparent 'evil spirits' among leaders who he claimed were intent on frustrating his regime.

"There is an evil spirit in Kenya that is resident in some leaders," the President said, "They churn out falsehood and oppose everything for the sake of opposing."

"Foot and mouth disease, PPR are diseases we have been fighting since I was born. It is not anything new. So anybody opposing vaccination to eliminate these diseases is simply mad and unreasonable,” he added.

In what is becoming a trademark rant from the President, he further urged leaders who were unfamiliar with livestock rearing not to weigh in on the vaccination issue.

The President's remarks came just weeks after Kalonzo, who is one of Ruto's fiercest critics in recent times, called on Kenyans to reject the government's vaccination drive, set to begin in January 2025.

According to Kalonzo, the vaccination campaign was funded by foreign institutions that sought to introduce drugs meant to modify livestock's genes.

"We take note with alarm that these vaccinations developed overseas have been rejected everywhere else in the world, including the home country United States," Kalonzo alleged at the SKM command center alongside Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni, and Ferdinand Waititu.

