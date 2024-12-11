OMTATAH comes up with a genius way to end corruption in the country for good – Look! This guy deserves to be president!





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Activist and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has revealed why corruption is prevalent in the country.

According to Omtatah, corruption is thriving in the country because it bears a wrong name which does not allow proper punishment and legislation.

He noted that corruption has been sugarcoated to look like a 'good crime', giving the culprits leeway to escape without facing the law.

"If I had my way, I would abolish the word corruption, I would call it theft. We have mischaracterised theft by public servants and called it corruption something that sounds good.”

“We must go back to the nomenclature and ensure that everything we call corruption is theft," Omtatah explained.

According to Omtatah, corrupt leaders should not be taken to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) but instead should be dealt with by the police just like thieves.

"Thieves should not be allowed to request bonds and bails. They should go to a police cell. Let them be processed as thieves," Omtatah continued.

Additionally, Omtatah has suggested that the country should have special courts to deal with such thieves, and prosecution and judgment should not take more than six months.

According to the lawyer, who expressed his prospects of vying for Kenya's presidency in 2027, the EACC doesn't have the constitutional right to fight corruption.

"Look at anti-corruption, their work is to enforce the code of conduct. They have no crime-basting powers in the constitution. We should focus on the police," Omtatah revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST