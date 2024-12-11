Shock as MOSES KURIA ‘dumps’ RUTO and joins UHURU’s Jubilee as he regrets abandoning the former president





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Senior State House advisor Moses Kuria has hailed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for agreeing to meet and close ranks with President William Ruto.

In a personal statement yesterday, Kuria announced that he was considering returning to the Jubilee Party following the meeting between Ruto and Uhuru, which he termed a successful endeavor.

According to the former CS, after thoughtful reflection, he has realized that he errored in leaving Jubilee to form his own Chama Cha Kazi (CCK), revealing that he will convince Uhuru to be the party leader.

Kuria further added that his quest to return to the party stems from the need to unify the Mt Kenya region under one strong political party before the country breaks into the subsequent general elections.

''The Mt Kenya region, like all other regions, deserves a strong political voice. It is our imaginable right. For all the good and bad lessons we have learnt, it was a mistake to leave the Jubilee Party. However, it is not too late,'' Kuria revealed.

''We will now embark on bringing all the political parties with a footing in the region together under the Jubilee Party. We did it in 2016 when we dissolved parties to form Jubilee.

"We will do it again. Jubilee under President Kenyatta as the party leader is the way to go. Chama Cha Kazi and I will devote all our energies to that endeavour,'' he added.

The President's advisor implored Uhuru, Raila, and Ruto to work together and revive the stalled Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which collapsed after a court ruling that declared it null and void.

Consequently, Kuria thanked Ruto and Uhuru for agreeing to close ranks and work together, even as political questions continue to linger over what exactly prompted the two to meet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST