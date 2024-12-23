RUTO defends his strategic move to flood his government with Kikuyus after meeting UHURU despite backlash





Monday, December 23, 2024 - President William Ruto has jealously defended his decision to nominate allies of former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta from Mt. Kenya to various government positions.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto explained that the nominations were aimed at fostering unity among Kenyans and driving the country’s transformation agenda.

Expressing confidence in the appointees, Ruto emphasised that they would play a crucial role in helping the government address critical issues affecting Kenyans.

“The other day, I broadened the government further by bringing in some new people so that we can promote unity and understanding, and ensure that our focus is not solely political but geared towards transformation,” Ruto stated.

“This is so that we can understand how we can executive some of the government ambitions including giving employment to Kenyans and ensuring a high quality of life for our citizens,” he added.

In a press release dated December 20, the president nominated Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui and William Kabogo to the cabinet positions. The trio were nominated as cabinet secretaries for Agriculture, Trade and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) respectively.

Others who were also nominated include former Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen who was nominated as cabinet secretary in charge of Interior and Coordination.

Former Trade Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya was re-assigned as CS for Sports while Ndiritu Muriithi was appointed as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) chairperson.

The nominations came a week after Ruto and Uhuru held a surprise meeting at the latter's home in Ichaweri, Kiambu County to discuss matters of national importance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST