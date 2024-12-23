RUTO defends his strategic move to flood his government with Kikuyus after meeting UHURU despite backlash

Monday, December 23, 2024 - President William Ruto has jealously defended his decision to nominate allies of former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta from Mt. Kenya to various government positions.
Speaking during a church service
at AIC Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto explained that the nominations
were aimed at fostering unity among Kenyans and driving the country’s
transformation agenda.
Expressing confidence in the
appointees, Ruto emphasised that they would play a crucial role in helping the
government address critical issues affecting Kenyans.
“The other day, I broadened the
government further by bringing in some new people so that we can promote unity
and understanding, and ensure that our focus is not solely political but geared
towards transformation,” Ruto stated.
“This is so that we can
understand how we can executive some of the government ambitions including
giving employment to Kenyans and ensuring a high quality of life for our
citizens,” he added.
In a press release dated
December 20, the president nominated Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui and William
Kabogo to the cabinet positions. The trio were nominated as cabinet secretaries
for Agriculture, Trade and Information Communication and Technology (ICT)
respectively.
Others who were also nominated
include former Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen who was nominated as cabinet
secretary in charge of Interior and Coordination.
Former Trade Cabinet Secretary
Salim Mvurya was re-assigned as CS for Sports while Ndiritu Muriithi was
appointed as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) chairperson.
The nominations came a week
after Ruto and Uhuru held a surprise meeting at the latter's home in
Ichaweri, Kiambu County to discuss matters of national importance.
